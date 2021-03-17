NPR: Residents likely to get option to fill details online

New Delhi: Indian residents are likely to get an option to fill their National Population Register (NPR) details online.

According to a senior government official, the residents will get a reference code after filling all the details in the NPR form online, the Hindu reported.

Earlier, it was decided that the House listing & Housing Census will be conducted during April-September 2020 and Population Enumeration from February 9 to 28, 2021. However, it was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the population enumeration, residents will get option to self enumerate.

Apart from it, as per the annual report by Ministry of Home Affairs, the residents can use the option for updating NPR details too.

The report of MHA listed three ways of updating NPR details.

Self on web portal Paper format Mobile mode.

Written reply of MoS Home Affairs

Recently, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said, “the Government decided to conduct census 2021 in two phases — the House listing and Housing Census during April-September 2020 and the Population Enumeration during February 9 to 28, 2021. It was also decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) under the Citizenship Act, 1955 along with the first phase of the census. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the first phase of census, updation of NPR and other related field activities have been postponed”.

Apprehensions

Earlier, non-NDA states had expressed their apprehensions over the alleged link between NPR and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Many opposition leaders raised doubts over the inclusion of certain questions in the new NPR. They alleged that the NPR data would be used for NRC.

However, the central government earlier had clarified that there is no link between NPR and NRC. Both are different exercises, it said.