Viral video: NSA invoked against man who spat on rotis at wedding

Meerut: National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against a man who spat on rotis while cooking at a wedding in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in India Today, the man, Sohail was arrested in the month of February after the video went viral on social.

Now, after receiving the direction from the district magistrate, the NSA has been invoked against him.

Earlier, during one of the hearings, the man was attacked by some people. Fearing the repetition of similar incidents if he gets bail, NSA has been invoked.

What is NSA?

It is an act that was promulgated in 1980. It empowers the government to detain a person for a maximum period of 12 months.

The act also empowers the district magistrate to detain a person under his jurisdiction. However, the order of the detention will not remain in force for more than 12 days unless approved by the State Government.