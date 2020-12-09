NSE IFSC lists American Depository Receipts

News Desk 1Published: 10th December 2020 12:02 am IST

Mumbai, Dec 9 : The National Stock Exchange of India on Wednesday said that its subsidiary NSE International Exchange has become the first International Exchange in GIFT City to list American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories became the first Indian corporate to do a secondary listing of their ADRs at NSE IFSC.

“The secondary listing of Dr. Reddy’s ADRs at NSE IFSC shall provide global investors an additional venue to transact in their ADRs.

“Participants holding depository accounts with either of the International Central Securities Depository (Euroclear Bank, Clearstream) or Depository Trust Company (DTC) shall be able to transact on these ADRs.”

READ:  Children on 'lease' to steal at big fat North Indian weddings

The trading at NSE IFSC Limited was launched on June 5, 2017 post receiving grant of recognition from SEBI.

At present, IFSC has already launched trading in Indian and global stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, and non-agriculture commodity derivatives.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 10th December 2020 12:02 am IST
Back to top button