NSUI holds protest seeking release of scholarship grants

New Delhi, Dec 17 : The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) held a demonstration outside the Education Ministry demanding the immediate release of scholarship and fellowship grants.

Hundreds of NSUI activists under the leadership of its National General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa gathered outside the NSUI office and marched towards the Education Ministry on Thursday.

Kariyappa said that the demonstration was a reminder to the ‘government with no soul’ and an irresponsible government which has no interest in working for the welfare of the students.

“As we all are stuck in this Covid-19 pandemic situation, and every sector has been severely affected. In all this, the student community has faced a major impact. Everything has gone digital and that requires every student to have a basic laptop, smartphone and an Internet connection.

“Now for this the underprivileged and the weaker sections of the society need financial assistance and aid from the central government,” the NSUI leader said.

He said in such a situation if the Centre turns a blind eye towards the students and do not grant scholarships and fellowships to the students how will they be able to continue their studies.

“This will eventually lead to mental distress and psychological burden,” he said.

The NSUI delegation also submitted a memorandum to Kamini Chauhan Ratan, Joint Secretary, Higher Education Department.

According to NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan, since the beginning of this BJP government, the most affected section has been the students.

“They have been facing major issues let it be the whole academic discourse or the fellowship grant and the scholarships,” Kundan said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.