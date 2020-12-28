NSUI holds ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Delhi in solidarity with farmers over 3 farm laws

New Delhi, Dec 28 : On the occasion of 136th foundation of Congress, the National Students Union of India on Monday carried out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the national capital and staged a protest against the Narendra Modi govenment over the three farm laws.

Hundreds of NSUI workers started their symbolic protest march from its office till Jantar Mantar showing their solidarity towards agitating farmers.

“NSUI’s protest demonstration intends to send a message to the government that if they do not listen to the people of India, we will revolt against his government,” NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan told the media.

The NSUI workers raised slogans against the Modi government accusing it of working for its capitalist friends.

Kundan said that the the Tiranga march is a reminder to the BJP-led central government that they need to stop their dirty political agendas and games and do something for the welfare of the nation.

They have to withdraw the three Farm Laws,” he said.

Even the members of the Indian Youth Congress activists celebrated the party’s foundation day with 480 feet long flag, which had the names and pictures of all the Congress presidents from 1885 to till date at party headquarters.

Earlier in the day, senior party leader A. K. Antony unfurled the flag at the party headquarters in the absence of party chief Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi.

