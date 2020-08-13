NSUI leaders get bail in Pragathi Bhavan protest case

By SM Bilal Updated: 13th August 2020 10:04 pm IST

Hyderabad: A City Court today granted bail to 31 NSUI leaders who have staged a protest program before Chief Minister camp office Pragathi Bhavan . The 14th Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted the bail to the arrested activists.

The legal cell chairman of the party filed the bail Petitioners on behalf of the activists.

The activists were led by the NSUI State President B.Venkat. TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy thanked Damodar Reddy for Fighting on behalf of the party’s students wing activists.

Categories
Hyderabad News
