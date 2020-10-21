NSUI slams Delhi govt’s decision to pay DU salaries from SSF

New Delhi, Oct 20 : The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday slammed the Delhi government and Delhi University (DU) over the decision to pay salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff from the Students’ Society Funds (SSF) and demanded cancellation of the order.

NSUI General Secretary Lokesh Chugh said, “We deplore Delhi government and DU’s decision to clear the outstanding salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff from the SSF.”

Chugh said that the SSF are made of students’ college fees, which were not utilised due to the Covid pandemic.

“It is unfair to use the funds to clear outstanding salaries,” the NSUI leader said.

His remarks came four days after the Delhi government on Friday directed 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to the staffers from the SSF.

The NSUI leader said, “Delhi government should look out for some other way. The SSF cannot be used for paying salaries as this is totally students’ fund.”

Chugh said that NSUI wants the order to be cancelled with immediate effect.

Source: IANS

