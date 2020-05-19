NTA reopens JEE Mains registration

New Delhi: JEE Mains registration has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for those students who had not completed their applications or wish to submit fresh applications.

JEE Mains registration form

The JEE Mains forms would be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in from 19th to 24th May 2020.

The window to complete and submit the online application form would be open till 5 pm on 24th May and students can pay the fees online upto 11:50 pm on the same date. The requisite fee can be paid through credit/debit card/net banking/UPI and PAYTM.

Correction of particulars in JEE Mains registration form

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, NTA stated that correction of particulars and change of choice of examination center can be done from 25th to 31st May 2020.

Taking to twitter, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said: “Dear JEE (MAIN) 2020 applicants, after several requests received from you, I have advised DG_NTA to allow you to make corrections for one last time in the particulars and choice of centre cities in the online application form.”

📢Announcement

Dear JEE (MAIN) 2020 applicants, after several requests received from you, I have advised @DG_NTA to allow you to make corrections for one last time in the particulars & choice of centre cities in the online application form. pic.twitter.com/WnVBG3Unuu — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

Addressing students who dropped the idea to study abroad amidst coronavirus pandemic, he said “it is a chance” for them to pursue their studies in India.

“I have advised DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020. Hurry! Forms available till May 24,” he wrote.

📢Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India.



I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020.

Hurry! Forms available till 24th May. pic.twitter.com/hSwXQ9GBjX — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

Source: With inputs from ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.