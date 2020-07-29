NTPC to raise Rs 1,000 cr on July 31 via bonds

Mumbai, July 29 : NTPC on Wednesday said that it will raise Rs 1,000 crore on Friday, July 31, through unsecured non-convertible bonds.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that the capital raised would be used for the funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.

“NTPC has decided to raise Rs 1,000 crore on July 31, 2020, through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 6.29 per cent p.a. with a door to door maturity of 10 years, 8 months and 11 days on April 11, 2031,” it said.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on both the National Stock Exchange and BSE. Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under the Companies Act and rules specified therein, the filing said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.