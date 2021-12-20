Numaish 2022: HC directs exhibition society to furnish permissions by Dec 27

Hyderabad: Telangana High court on Monday directed the exhibition society to furnish the statutory approvals as mandated and posted the matter for further hearing on December 27. While hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a practicing lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin not accord permission to Numaish till the exhibition society obtains all statutory from the State Instrumentalities.

During the hearing the Senior Counsel for exhibition society J Prabhakar informed the Court that applications are filed for availing permissions and the same are awaited from the instrumentalities of the government of Telangana. The exhibition society has decided to start Numaish-2022 from January 1.

Meanwhile, the lawyer Aijazuddin argued that though statutory permissions from Fire Department, City Police commissioner, GHMC, and other departments are required to start the Numaish-2022, he raised concern over the rapidly spreading deadly variant Omicron virus.

He informed court that he has petitioned the Secretary Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, District Collector Hyderabad and Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Telangana state said that in view of the pandemic Coronavirus and new variant of virus ‘Omicron’ which is still in existence across the India.

The guidelines which were already passed by the Union Home Secretary and Health Secretary Government of India, clearly mandates that exhibitions of more than thousands and thousands people assembling on daily basis is restricted and in view of the of World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines been followed by Union Government, hence till such time the massive and huge gatherings should not be accorded the permissions.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyer, a bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji informed that let the government take up the call or decision on the petition filed by the Lawyer pertaining to Omicron virus.

In the year 2019 fire incident occurred in the exhibition resulting in filing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the High Court of Telangana by Lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin on the ground that the exhibition society had failed to procure mandatory Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the State Instrumentality . The PIL is still pending and due for hearing on December 27.