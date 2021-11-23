Numaish 2022: Telangana HC defers exhibition society case

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma of Telangana High court on Tuesday deferred the hearing of exhibition society case till November 29.

While hearing the public interest petition (PIL) filed by the High court practicing lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin, seeking closure of Numaish as there were no safety measures nor statutory permissions, the court had enquired the exhibition society whether they are intending to start Numaish 2022 in January.

The Chief Justice also questioned the exhibition society whether all the relevant permissions have been obtained from Fire and other departments.

The lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin in his argument contended before the High court that the cause of fire in Numaish 2019, was due to short circuit and immediately as per the statute the exhibition society is bound to take permission Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) as per the provisions of Telangana Fire Act 1999 and also by seeking prosecution of exhibition society office bearers and initiating enquiry to be set up by CB-CID.

Numaish, a hallmark event of Hyderabad, witnesses a footfall of 40000 visitors on the daily basis.This will be the first time in the history of the Numaish, that the very popular event is not going to be held if the permission is denied by the Government.

The counsel for the exhibition society had sought time for submitting further details in connection with the forthcoming Numaish 2022. After a major fire accident at Numaish 2019, a practicing lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin had filed a Public interest litigation petition before Telangana High court.

Numaish 2021 was not conducted due to COVID-19 pandemic.