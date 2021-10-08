Number of injured in Japan’s Greater Tokyo area earthquake rises to 32

On Thursday evening, a powerful earthquake struck the capital region of Japan.

Tokyo: The number of injured people as a result of a powerful earthquake in Japan’s Greater Tokyo Area has grown to 32, media reported on Friday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, three people are in critical condition. On Thursday evening, a powerful earthquake struck the capital region of Japan.

Initially, its magnitude was estimated at 6.1, but then it was downgraded to 5.9. Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

