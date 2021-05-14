Nurses in Kamareddy Govt Hospital dance with COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: With the surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana state, the number of patients is increasing in government hospitals and COVID Care Centers. Along with the treatment, the doctors and nurses are doing everything to keep the spirits of the patients high

On the eve of “International Nurses Day”, nurses wearing PPE kits at Kamareddy Government Hospital danced with the patients to bring smiles on their faces.

The patients expressed their happiness with this gesture. They were feeling bored and depressed sleeping all the time. They were pleasantly surprised by the dance with music presented by the nurses.

The dance video of the nurses gone viral on social media and the viewers liked it.

The dancing nurses – Bhargavi, Rani and Krishna Veni – said they presented their dance to make the patients happy, cheerful and upbeat which can help them in their fast recovery.