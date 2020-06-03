Nushrat to interact with doctors treating COVID-19 patients

Mumbai: Actor Nushrat Bharucha on Wednesday said she will interact with a group of resident doctors who have been working tirelessly to save lives of people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Dreamgirl” actor will engage in a discussion with these frontline health workers, some of whom have been away from their homes in order to treat COVID-19 patients. She took up the initiative on her family doctor’s request.

“By talking to them, I want them to feel that they are not alone in this. We all are very thankful for what they are doing for us, and if I can lend support in any way by just telling them this, I would definitely do it.

“It’s terribly difficult for them, they too have families but they are standing there doing their best, so this is my way of giving them back the feeling that we are in support of them,” Nushrat said in a statement.

The actor said the idea behind the initiative is to spread joy in the lives of people who have been instrumental in treating this deadly virus.

“I am just going to put myself out there and talk about anything they want to. I would definitely want to make them feel better in the moment and give them a break from all that they have been going through,” she said.

On the work front, Nushrat will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s “Chhalaang” opposite Rajkummar Rao and “Hurdang” with Sunny Kaushal.

She was recently signed on by Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV for “Chhori”, the Hindi remake of hit Marathi horror “Lapachhapi”.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.