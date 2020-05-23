NZ PM wishes Muslims Eid Mubarak; greets with Assalamu Alaikum

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern greeted Muslims in New Zealand on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr which will be celebrated on Sunday.

According to India Weekender, the Federation of Islamic Association of New Zealand (FIANZ) announced that the moon of Shawwal has been sighted and Eid will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24.

In her message to Muslim community, Jacinda says, “I like to pass on my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.” She added that she knows that this year the celebration would be little different than usual.

She said, “This is a difficult time for everyone including our Kiwi Muslims and I’ve been pleased to see New Zealand is responding with unity, kindness and generosity.” She urged all to continue with the same spirit even after Ramadan and Eid.

Jacinda noted, “Although you might not be able to come together and connect as you normally would. As we all stay in our bubbles. I wish you all the very best on this special occasion. Eid Mubarak!”

