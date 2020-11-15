NZ Test batsman Nicholls among runs on return from injury

Alexandra (New Zealand), Nov 15 : New Zealand Test batsman Henry Nicholls, who is returning from a calf injury, scored 87 for his regional side in the Plunket Shield to prove his fitness and strike form ahead of next month’s series against West Indies.

The left-handed Nicholls, who is representing Canterbury against Otago in New Zealand’s premier domestic cricket competition, scored his runs off 144 balls with 12 boundaries while batting at the No 3 spot. Opening batsman Tom Latham, also a Test player, scored 63 as Canterbury made 424 for four in reply to Otago’s 168.

The 28-year-old Nicholls missed the opening three rounds of the Plunket Shield due to calf injury. He has been selected in the New Zealand A squad to face West Indies in three-day (November 20-22) and four-day matches in Queenstown (November 26-29) and will most likely bat in the middle-order in Test matches that take place in December.

The left-handed batsman has played 33 Test matches and scored five centuries.

New Zealand play three T20Is (November 27, 29 and 30) against West Indies followed by two Test matches, in Hamilton from December 3 and Wellington from December 11.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.