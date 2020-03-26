Obey corona-related restrictions: Minorities body to Muslims

New Delhi: Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC), on Thursday urged the Muslims to strictly obey the curfew restrictions, adhere to social distancing norms and approach hospitals if symptoms of the coronavirus infection are detected.

He was reacting to the information that the Muslims in some minority-concentration areas like Old Delhi, Zakir Nagar, Seelampur, Jafarabad, and Old Hyderabad, were lax about the restrictions imposed by the government to control and contain the corona epidemic, the DMC said in a statement.

A noted Islamic scholar, Khan appealed to the Muslims to strictly obey the curfew restrictions.

He also urged people to “approach hospitals if symptoms of the coronavirus infection are seen in any person who must be tested and quarantined if found positive or even suspect. Mingling of such persons with others poses great risk to others.”

“Imams and mosque committees must strictly adhere to the current restrictions and restrict congregational prayers to a maximum of four persons, including the imam and muezzin while others must pray at home. Preservation of human life is a primary duty of all. People must not pay attention to fake videos offering doubtful advice and cures,” he said.

Khan said the authorities, especially police, must deal firmly with violators of curfew for non-essential work.

Khan added that he has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to strictly enforce curfew in the minority-concentrated areas of Delhi while allowing people to procure essential supplies or to go to chemists and hospitals.

“Action, in particular, must be taken against imams and mosque committees members who are adamant to flout the current restrictions.”

India is under a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday midnight as a preventive step against coronavirus.

Source: IANS

