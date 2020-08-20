Observe Muharram in a simple manner: Maharashtra govt

Observing government guidelines aimed at curbing COVID-19 will be binding on all

By Mansoor Published: 20th August 2020 3:19 pm IST
uddhav thackeray

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has issued a circular saying Muharram should be observed simply and that processions will not be allowed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Muharram is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century. It marks the first and one of the sacred months of the Islamic calendar.

In the circular issued on Wednesday, the state government said ‘matam’ (moruning) processions will not be allowed this year, in line with the ban imposed on social and religious programmes by the Centre and the state government to combat COVID-19.

READ:  Army's helicopter makes prudent landing at Bharatpur-Mathura border

Muslims should mourn inside their homes, like other religious programmes are being observed during the lockdown period, the circular said.

People living in one society also should not congregate to mourn together, and the Majlis (social, cultural or religious gathering) programme should be organised online adhering to norms, the government said.

It also said that permission is not granted to take out Tazia (a replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain).

The government said permission should be taken from the local administration for setting up ‘Chhabils’ (stalls) and not more than two persons should be present there.

READ:  13-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; 2 held

Water should be distributed only in sealed bottles from Chhabils and cleanliness and social distancing be observed there, said the circular.

Not more than four people will be allowed in any programme, the government said, and urged people to undertake health initiatives like blood and plasma donation camps considering the COVID-19 situation.

Observing government guidelines aimed at curbing COVID-19 will be binding on all, said the circular.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close