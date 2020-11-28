Oct retail inflation for industrial workers increases to 5.91%

New Delhi, Nov 28 : The retail inflation for industrial workers increased to 5.91 per cent in October.

In September, the retail inflation for industrial workers stood at 5.62 per cent in September.

Food inflation stood at 8.21 per cent as against 7.51 per cent in the previous month and 8.60 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from food and beverages group contributing (+) 1.29 percentage points to the total change, it said.

“Year-on-year inflation based on all items stood at 5.91 per cent for October 2020 as compared with 5.62 per cent for the previous month and 7.62 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” an official statement said.

Food inflation stood at 8.21 per cent as against 7.51 per cent of the previous month and 8.60 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

“All-India CPI for Industrial Workers (2016100) for October 2020 increased to 119.5 points compared with 118.1 points for September 2020.”

In percentage terms, it rose by 1.19 per cent with regard to the previous month.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.