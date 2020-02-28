ODI cricket holds least priority for us right now: Ravi Shastri

A+ A-

Christchurch: India coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that the side has Test cricket and T20Is as their number one priority, ahead of the second Test against New Zealand.

The coach highlighted that Tests and T20Is will hold significance in the next two years and hence the side needs to play accordingly.

Two T20 World Cups will be played in 2020 (Australia) and 2021 (India). The final of the World Test Championship will also be played next year.

India is currently at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

“I would not judge ODI and Test cricket. For us, the least priority is ODI cricket at the moment looking at the schedule and what is coming in the next two years. Number one priority is Test cricket and then comes the T20Is. So, if you look at that, we have had a great run in the Test arena,” Shastri told reporters ahead of the second Test against the Kiwis.

“One loss does not mean that we need to panic. The boys are ready. They know what to expect and they are mentally tuned,” he said.

Shastri, also said that he is not a type of a coach who will say to correct something when he himself does not have a solution.

“You generally do that when you see something which is not right and then you have a solution for it. I am not one of those coaches you will ask to do something without having an answer. When you are on the road, things can change,” Shastri said.

India was handed its first defeat in the World Test Championship after losing the first Test against the Kiwis by ten wickets in Wellington.

The side will take on New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29 to March 4.