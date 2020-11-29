Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die month before schedule

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 : The winter session of the Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die on Sunday, a month ahead of the schedule.

The session, which began on November 20, was scheduled to continue till December 31.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro adjourned the House sine die after the passage of appropriation bill of Rs 11,200 crore.

The session was held with adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Several bills were passed in the session.

However, the Oppositions BJP and Congress reacted strongly to the abrupt adjournment of the Assembly session.

“Many problems of Odisha were to be discussed in the House in the month-long time. We feel sad that the House was adjourned sine die before the schedule,” said leader of opposition Pradipta Naik.

Congress legislature party leader Narasingh Mishra said they were not discussed and the adjournment decision was taken unilaterally without taking consent of the opposition.

During the session, the House witnessed pandemonium over the abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district with Opposition BJP and Congress demanding resignation of Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo for allegedly shielding the prime accused.

Source: IANS

