Odisha becomes a power surplus state: Officials

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has become a power

the surplus state as it has been making significant strides towards green energy generation, officials said on Tuesday.

The average annual power demand of the state comes around 3,200 MW, while GRIDCO is all set to generate around 4,300 MW of electricity during 2020-21 fiscal, its managing director Trilochan Panda said.

Odisha’s total power generation had reached 3,489 MW during 2019-20 financial year, he said.

Reviewing the progress in energy generation from different sources, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy directed officials to “ensure uninterrupted quality power supply to rural areas and the industrial sector”.

He also asked GRIDCO to “adopt more effective commercial strategies for the sale of power”.

The chief secretary also directed Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) to “explore the possibilities of producing more green energy from existing dams having no land acquisition and displacement issues”.

The state has made significant strides in the generation of green energy, he said.

The power generation from hydro sources has increased from 695 MW in FY11 to 854 MW in FY20, the official said.

In addition to this, the generation from non- conventional renewable energy (RE) sources has increased from 664 MW in 2019-20 to 1,079 MW in 2020-21, he said.

Tripathy directed the authorities to enhance the power generation from green sources to 1,500 MW during the next fiscal.

Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission has set the RPO (renewable purchase obligation) of the state at 11 per cent for FY22.