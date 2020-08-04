Odisha CM appeals to observe one-minute silence for Corona warriors

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday appealed to the people to observe one-minute silence on Wednesday as a tribute to the Corona warriors.

“To honour and commemorate the supreme sacrifice of our Covid Warriors, I will lead a silent prayer in their memory. I appeal to my 4.5 crore sisters and brothers of Odisha to join this silent prayer at 6 pm tomorrow. This will be followed by an oath taking,” said the Chief Minister.

He said the oath will remind all to act responsibly and strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“The best way to honour the sacrifice of all our Covid warriors is to support and cooperate with them and do our bit in the war against COVID-19,” he added.

The state is going to achieve the recovery figure of 25,000 on Wednesday.

Patnaik said that people of Odisha are fighting Covid pandemic for almost 5 months in the best possible manner.

This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of thousands of Covid warriors who are working round the clock, said the Chief Minister.

He further said that these warriors have sacrificed hugely to keep the people safe and some have also sacrificed their lives in this deadly fight.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.