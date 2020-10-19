Odisha CM greets NEET topper Soyeb Aftab

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab, who topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year wished him on astounding success. Afteb scored a perfect 100, scoring 720 marks out of 720.

Soyeb was also very happy and thanked the Chief Minister.

“CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to NEET 2020 topper Soyeb Aftab and congratulated him on his astounding success. CM Patnaik also wished him a bright career ahead. Soyeb was very elated on getting a call from the Chief Minister and thanked him,” Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the NEET 2020 results on Friday. The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13.

NEET is an entrance test for medical and allied programmes, being held by the NTA.

Source: ANI