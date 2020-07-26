Odisha Covid death toll at 140

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 10 more Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities in the state to 140, said the health department on Sunday.

Six death cases were reported from Ganjam district, two from Khurda district and one each from Gajapati and Sundergarh districts.

The positive tally rose to 25,389 in the state with the detection of 1,376 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 917 were detected in quarantine while 459 were local contact cases.

Ganjam district reported the highest number of 484 positive cases followed by Khurda (187), Keonjhar (103), Cuttack (75), and Gajapati (74).

The number of active cases in the state is at 9,287 while 15,928 persons have recovered so far.

Source: IANS

