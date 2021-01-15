Odisha gets over Rs 1.25 lakh cr investment despite Covid

Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said Odisha has received an investment of over Rs 1.25 crore since February 2020 despite Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have received an investment of over 1.25 lakh crore rupees since February 2020 despite the wrath of coronavirus. Our Start-Up policy is also one of the best in the country,” said the Chief Minister while addressing an event here.

He said the state government is working with commitment to improve the business climate of Odisha.

“Industry friendly policies, quick clearances and grounding of projects have helped us to make us one of the most attractive investment destinations in India,” he added.

The Chief Minister said young people from the state must take a plunge into business and industry, create global brands and generate wealth for themselves and the nation.

“I wish more and more people, especially the young people, from our state come forward to take the opportunities in various sectors. The younger generation is bubbling with ideas. They must take the plunge into business and industry, create global brands, and generate wealth for themselves and the nation,” he added.

He said that branding and promotion are essential components of business and industry and the ultimate aim is to bring prosperity, serve people and create a niche for a company, its product or service.

Any branding programme that has a solution to address people’s needs will definitely succeed, said the Chief Minister.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Lord Jagannath is the brand of world for Odia people.

Odisha has all the potential to reach the pinnacle of progress. The vast beaches, forest resources, abundant mineral resources, the potential for tourism, as well as the intelligent and hardworking human resources of Odisha are unique identities, said Pradhan.

The Minister also highlighted various challenges of society including malnutrition of children in the state.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.