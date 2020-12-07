Odisha government offices to remain closed for Bharat Bandh

Bhubaneswar, Dec 7 : The Odisha government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday in view of Bharat Bandh called by the farmers and other organisations.

However, the emergency services provided by the government will remain operational, it said in a statement.

It said transport and vehicular movements are expected to be affected by the bandh in the state.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services -2019 (Main) examination scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

“In view of nationwide strike Bharat Bandh and taking into cognizance of the difficulties to be faced by the candidates in approaching the examination centres, the OCS-2019 Main Examination (GS-I and GS-II) scheduled to be held on December 8 is hereby postponed,” said an OPSC notice.

It said the exams will be conducted on January 2, 2021.

Farmers’ organisations will observe the country-wide bandh from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday opposing three farm laws by the Centre.

It is being supported by several political parties, including the Congress, Left, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Shiv Sena as well as National Democratic Alliance constituent – Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

Eight political parties on Monday met at the Congress Bhawan here supporting the bandh call by the farmers.

State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik said that all should join the protest to safeguard the interests of the farmers.

“Farmers are protesting for their rights, and Prime Minister Modi is deliberately prolonging the issue with his government’s fake negotiations. Fulfil their demands because the entire India is with our annadatas,” said Patnaik.

Source: IANS

