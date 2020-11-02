Odisha Governor, wife hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Abdullah FahadPublished: 2nd November 2020 12:26 pm IST
Odisha Governor, wife hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday informed that Governor Ganeshi Lal and his wife Susheela Devi have been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Hon’ble Governor Odisha Prof Shri Ganeshi Lal ji after testing positive for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health,” Patnaik tweeted.

“Concerned to know that Hon’ble First Lady Smt Susheela Devi is hospitalised after testing positive for #COVID19. Wish her a speedy recovery and praying for her good health,” he said in another tweet.

There are 12,930 active coronavirus cases in Odisha and the state’s death toll is at 1,331, according to the Union Health Ministry.

READ:  Kerala, Maha, Bengal, K'taka, Delhi see cases rise during festivals

With 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s total COVID-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday.

With 496 new deaths, the cumulative toll in the country reached 1,22,607.

Source: ANI

 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Abdullah FahadPublished: 2nd November 2020 12:26 pm IST
Back to top button