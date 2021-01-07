Odisha govt clears investment projects worth Rs 6,443.32 crore

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 : The Odisha government on Wednesday approved investment projects worth Rs 6,443.32 crore.

The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued in-principle approval to three major industrial projects to the tune of Rs 5,358.24 crore, said a statement.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra approved five investment proposals worth Rs 1,085.08 crore, it said.

The projects approved by HLCA are in the metal and metal downstream, cement, refinery and petrochemicals sectors. These projects are further expected to generate 3667 employment opportunities in the state.

Yazdani Steel and Power Limited proposed to invest Rs 2,415 core for expansion of integrated steel plant in Kalinganagar and other projects, while Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) proposed for development of Crude Oil Terminal at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 1,420 crore.

The HLCA also approved additional clinker capacity and cement capacity proposed by Shiva Cement Limited (SCL) against an investment of Rs 1,523.24 crore in Sundergarh.

The SLSWCA chaired by the chief secretary cleared 5 industrial projects to the tune of Rs 1,085.08 crore in the metal and metal downstream, fertilisers, food processing and tourism sectors.

Odisha has garnered about Rs 1.19 lakh crore new investments since February 2020.

The Chief Minister congratulated the officials for reviving the industrial growth of the state amid the worldwide economic slowdown.

