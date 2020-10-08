Odisha govt initiates process for reopening of major temples

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 : The Odisha government on Thursday asked major temple administrations of the state under endowment to prepare a plan of action for reopening of the sites to worshippers while adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

It directed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri and other major temples to chalk out an action plan for devotees to visit shrines with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The government also asked the district collectors to consult with all stakeholders and submit a report in this regard in the next 10 days.

“State govt directs temple administration of Puri and other major temples of state under endowment to prepare plan of action for opening temples for worshippers adhering to covid regulations. Respective Collectors will submit report after consultation with all stake holders in next 10 days,” tweeted Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Notably, priests and servitors of different temples have been requesting the government for reopening of the shrines.

They said thousands of priests and servitors solely depend on temples for their earning but due to closure of temples have put their livelihoods at stake.

Besides, a number of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Odisha High Court seeking a direction for reopening of temples and other religious places in the state.

The state government has extended the closure of places of religious till October 31.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.