Odisha govt not utilising central schemes: Ram Madhav

A+ A-

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said the Odisha government is not proactive in taking advantage of the Central government schemes.

He said the state government does not submit proposals for new projects while it failed to utlise the funds sanctioned by the Central government.

“It is the responsibility of the state governments to make full utilisation of the funds sanctioned in the budget. We expect that the Odisha government would implement the central schemes properly,” said Madhav.

“We have given a boost to the infrastructure projects in the Union Budget this time. But, the Odisha government should wake up from deep slumber and take advantage of the initiatives,” he said.

He said the Union Budget would be a boon for performing states.

Heavy budgetary allocation has been made in fisheries, solar and water resource sectors. Odisha and other states should come forward and take advantage of it. The Centre would provide full cooperation, said the BJP leader.

He said it is sad that the people of Odisha are deprived of health initiative Ayushman Bharat Yojana as the state government is not implementing the scheme.

He termed the Union Budget as growth-oriented which has given importance to several sectors including agriculture, water resources and infrastructure, start-ups, women and socially and economically backward classes.

“But, the state governments have a greater role to play. The experience with the Odisha government has not been a pleasant one. Instead of levelling false allegations of being ignored by the Central government, it must make proper utilisation of the sanctioned funds. The Centre is ready to extend full cooperation to the state,” said Madhav.