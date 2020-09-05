Odisha govt to set up COVID hospitals in three districts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to set up new COVID-19 hospitals and expand the additional facility in the existing hospitals in three districts including Cuttack, Koraput and Khordha.

The decision has been taken on the recommendation of the Technical Expert Committee.

“This has the reference to the establishment of new set up COVID Hospitals and the additional facility in order to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic in the hospitals mentioned below in the district of Cuttack, Koraput, and Khordha,” the government said while issuing a notification.

Pointing out on recommendations by the committee, it added, “After careful consideration of the recommendation of the Technical Committee for the purpose, Government have been pleased to approve the establishment of new set up of COVID Hospitals and the additional facility of the existing COVID Hospital.”

“The COVID-19 facility shall be set up in the existing New Medicine Block of Department of Medicine Building of SCB MCH (SCB Medical College and Hospital) Cuttack having 200 General Beds. (186 General Beds and 14 MICU beds),” the statement added.

Stressing that SLN Medical College, Koraput, will have beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients, “A portion of the surgery ward consisting of 65 general beds with 5 ICU beds shall be converted to a 70 bedded dedicated COVID-19 Hospital.”

“The Aditya Ashwini Hospital has already been approved for 30 ICU and 21 HDU. The hospital shall convert the 21 HDU to lCUs and shall make 4 additional new ICUs so as to make a total of 55 ICUs. They will be made functional in 7 days’ time from date of approval,” while talking about 25 ICU facilities in the hospital in Bhubaneswar, which comes under Khordha district.

