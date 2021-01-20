Odisha notifies revised fee structure for private schools

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 : The Odisha government has notified a revised fee structure for aided and unaided private schools for the 2020-21 academic session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Private schools have been asked to waive fees as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered on September 10 last year.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday said that the order has been issued as per Orissa High Court orders, adding that the schools will hopefully abide by the court directives.

As per the notification, the department has directed to waive the school fees under seven slabs for the 2020-21 academic session.

There will be a waiver of 26 per cent in school fees above Rs one lakh per annum, 25 per cent for fees between Rs 72,001 and Rs 1 lakh, and 20 per cent for fees between Rs 48,001 and Rs 72,000.

Besides, 15 per cent reduction has been ordered in fees between Rs 24,001 and Rs 48,000 per annum, 12 per cent in fees between Rs 12,001 and Rs 24,000, and 7.5 per cent in fees between Rs 6,001 and Rs 12,000 per annum.

The department has also directed private schools to reduce hostel fees by 30 per cent.

Notably, several PILs were filed in the High Court last year to seek waiver in fees of private schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.