Odisha registers single-day record 755 corona cases

By Qayam Published: July 10, 2020, 11:48 am IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported four COVID-19 deaths and 755 new positive cases, the highest single-day spike in the state, in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said on Friday.

With this, the total positive cases increased to 11,956 while the death toll reached 56.

All the four deaths were in Ganjam district — a 41-year-old male suffering from hypertension, a 58-year-old male, a 48-year-old male suffering from diabetes, and a 32-year-old male also suffering from diabetes.

The maximum 320 were reported from hotspot Ganjam district, followed by Jajpur with 86 and Sundargarh with 62 cases.

Of the new positive cases, 508 were reported from different quarantine centres and remaining 247 local contacts.

The department said that contact-tracing and follow-up action is underway.

