Odisha reports a highest 1-day spike of 561 COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 561 COVID-19 positive cases, the highest single-day spike in the last 24 hours, and two death cases due to the virus, informed the health department on Friday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 29 while the total number of positive cases rose to 8,106 in the state.

The two deaths cases were reported from Ganjam district.

“Regret to report the demise of two COVID positive cases. A 66-year-old Male of Ganjam district, who was also a known case of Hypertension. A 40-year-old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes,” tweeted the department.

Out of the 516 fresh cases, 425 cases were reported from quarantine centres and 136 are local cases.

Ganjam reported 283 positive cases followed by Cuttack with 81 positives, Rayagada with 76 cases and Khordha 26. Among others, one NDRF jawan was also found COVID-19 positive.

Out of 81 positive cases in Cuttack, 66 cases were detected from two hospitals. While 55 people were detected in Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), 11 cases were reported from SCB Medical College and Hospital, informed an official.

With the new cases, the active cases rose to 2,567 while recoveries remained at 5,502.

Source: IANS