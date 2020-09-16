Odisha reports highest spike of 4,270 Covid-19 cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 1:11 pm IST
Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 : Odisha has reported the highest single-day spike of 4,270 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total tally to 1,62,920, informed the health department on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the state mounted to 36,473 while 1,25,748 patients have been recovered so far.

The Covid-19 death toll increased to 656 as 11 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the department said.

The fresh deaths were reported from Puri (3), Sambalpur (3), Khordha (2), Kalahandi (1), Mayurbhanj (1) and Sundargarh (1).

Of the total fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,478 have been reported from quarantine centres while 1,792 were local contacts.

Khordha district reported highest 876 positive cases followed by Cuttack (374) and Puri (287).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

