Odisha reports two serious AEFI cases

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 : Two cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in Odisha as two healthcare workers were hospitalised after administration of Covid-19 vaccine, the state Health Department said on Thursday.

Both the healthcare workers are now stable.

A 27-year-old staff nurse in Bargarh district had taken the vaccine on January 16, and she developed fever on the same day.

Since the fever continued, she is admitted to the Vikash Hospital, Bargarh for observation. Now she is well, the Health Department said.

A 45-year-old female ASHA worker of Jagatsingpur district, who had taken the vaccine on January 19, developed headaches and a fainting attack on January 20 and was admitted to DHH Jagatsingpur. She is well now, it said.

