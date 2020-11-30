Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 : Odisha is now a step ahead in the preparations for Covid-19 vaccination in all parameters of the national guidelines, said an official on Monday.

This was revealed at a national-level review meeting on Monday in which Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the state’s preparedness for Covid vaccination.

Reporting the level of preparedness, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Odisha stands prepared for Covid vaccination with prioritised list and well designed multi-sectoral response system at different levels.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) P.K. Mohapatra said, “The state steering committee and the state task force committee have already met to finalise the strategies of immunisation. The meetings of district task force committees have already been conducted and block level task force committees have been constituted.”

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said that all arrangements have been done for setting up the control rooms at state, district and block levels with necessary connectivity and logistic supports.

The state administration is in coordination with NGOs, NCC wings and civil society bodies for ensuring multispectral response.

He said an open communication system with people have been put in place to curb any miscommunication.

Chief Secretary Tripathy said community leaders and panchayati raj representatives would be involved at the grassroot level to roll out the Covid vaccination as a people’s campaign.A

NHM director Shalini Pandit said, “The database of the first priority group composing of health care workers (from both the government and private health facilities) and frontline workers under integrated child development scheme have been prepared and uploaded in the national Co-Win web portal.”

She apprised that near about 3.2 lakh such health and frontline workers have been placed in the list.

Mohapatra said that around 8300 vaccinators have been enlisted and 30,000 vaccination sites have been identified for administering the vaccination.

In the meanwhile, assessment for cold chain requirement, safe storage and transportation of vaccines have already been made.

Inventory of walk-in-coolers, walk-in-freezers, ice-lined refrigerators, deep freezers etc have been completed. Steps are being taken to procure the additional requirement.

Steps have also been initiated for procuring insulated vaccine vans to ensure seamless supply of vaccines to the districts. The system for follow up of the unwanted medical occurrence after vaccination has also been worked out.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.