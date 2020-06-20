Odisha’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 12

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll increased to 12 in Odisha after a 60-year old male from the Puri district succumbed to the virus, said the health department on Saturday.

“Regret to report the death of a 60-year old Covid positive male of Puri district, while under treatment at hospital. He was also suffering for long from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease,” informed the department.

Earlier, 11 patients had died of the disease, of which six were in the Ganjam district, four in the Khordha district (three in Bhubaneswar) and one in the Cuttack district.

Odisha on Saturday reported 179 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases to 4,856 in the state.

While 150 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres, 29 are local contacts.

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state rose to 1,543 while 3,297 patients have recovered so far.

