Offendors escape with ATM machine in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In a sensational case occurred in Rudraram village of Patancheru Mandal, at around 2017 am on Sunday. The suspects escaped with an ATM machine which was located in the Tata Group Indicash ATM Centre, adjacent to the national highways.

According to Hans News Service, DSP, Rajeshwar Rao, Circle Inspector Naresh along with clues team visited the spot and investigated the ATM centre.

Upon investigating, it has come to know that accused uprooted the ATM machine after forcing their way into the centre. The incident came to the light next dat morning when some people arrived at the ATM to withdraw cash and they informed police.

The clues team inspected and collected evidence, police expressed confidence of nabbing the offendors soon, based on the CCTV footage.

Indicash Regional Manager lodged a police complaint after investigation was taken up.