Offer Taraweeh prayers at home: Jamia Nizamia appeals to Muslims

Hyderabad: Jamia Nizamia, Hyderabad appealed to Muslims to offer Taraweeh prayer at home during the month of Ramadan.

Ulemas and Muftis of all schools of Islamic thought have come out with this appeal due to the nationwide lockdown.

Jamia Nizamia’s statement

In the statement issued by Jamia Nizamia, they asked Muslims not to go to Mosques for Iftar. They also requested the Muslim community to help poor and needy persons instead of hosting Iftar parties.

Appealing people to follow the instructions issued by the government, they asked everyone to abide by lockdown guidelines.

Muslims should refrain from holding Ijtemas

They made it clear that Muslims shall offer prayers, observe fasting, offer Taraweeh while staying at home. Muslims should refrain from holding a Ijtemas (gatherings) for Taraweeh, the statement added.

It may be mentioned that this year, Ramadan is expected to begin on 23rd April.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s tweet

Sharing the Jamia Nizamia’s statement, Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM President wrote that these guidelines do not just apply to Telangana and AP states, they are to be strictly followed across India.

In a statement from Jamia Nizamia, Hyderabad Muftis & Ulemas of all Schools of Thought have appealed that taraweeh be offered at home during the coming month of #Ramzan. Of course, these guidelines do not just apply to Telangana & AP, they are to be strictly followed across India pic.twitter.com/j5MGuhqX3b — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 16, 2020

