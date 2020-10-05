Offerings in Tirumala bounce back on Sunday after Covid lull

Tirupati, Oct 5 : The Tirumala temple income has bounced back on Sunday, the highest in the recent past, after a slight downfall during the coronavirus lockdown.

“On Sunday, 20,228 devotees visited the temple, offering Rs 2.14 crore while 6,556 underwent tonsuring and offered their hair to the deity,” said a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official.

Incidentally, the Sunday offerings were the highest in the recent past.

In the light of Navaratri Brahmostavams scheduled from October 16 to 24, the temple officials are expecting a surge in offerings.

“Following Covid guidelines, we will have processions in three streets. The number of devotees are expected to rise, resulting in more hundi (offering box) offerings,” said the official.

Tirumala temple is one of richest religious places in the world.

Source: IANS

