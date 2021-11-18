Officer working on Dargah Shah Wali wakf land case shifted suddenly

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has hastily shunted out Ilyas Ahmed, a tahsildar working on deputation at the Telangana State Wakf Board. The move has raised eyebrows given that a crucial case, that of the Dargah Hussain Shah Wali property, was being heard at the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Chief Secretary who is also Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, full additional charge, issued an order withdrawing Ilyas’ deputation at the board. He has been directed to report before the CCLA.

“The services of Sri Mohd. Ilyas Ahmed, tahsildar who is working on deputation basis in the office of Chief Executive Officer, Telangana State Wakf Board, Hyderabad are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect with a direction to report before the CCLA. The Chief Executive Officer, Telangana State Wakf Board is directed to relieve the individual immediately,” the order reads.

According to those at the board who are well versed with the development, Ilyas, given his knowledge of the revenue matters, was working with the team fighting the Dargah Hussain Shah Wali case in the Supreme Court. His insights were proving to add value, the sources said.

“He was working here for around one-and-a-half years. Ilyas was going to the Supreme Court along with the team which is fighting the case. It seems that this has come to the attention of the government. Given his knowledge of revenue matters, Ilyas helped the board to get crores of rupees as compensation of land parcels which were given away in road widening and other similar matters,” the source said.

While advocate Ejaz Maqbool is the advocate on record, senior lawyer Huzefa Ahmadi is appearing on behalf of the Telangana State Wakf Board.

Not only the staff at the board were caught unawares, and were left wondering what could have been the reason behind the sudden move, Wakf protection activists such as Osman al Hajiri raised serious concerns.

“Successive governments have had the dubious reputation of removing officers who have worked for furthering the cause of Wakf. The repatriation of Ilyas Ahmed is one such case in a long list of officers who have been shunted out of the board. There are regular hearings of the Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali case in the Supreme Court. At this time, repatriating Ilyas Ahmed is highly questionable. I demand that the orders for his repatriation be withdrawn,” Hajiri, who is from the Deccan Wakf Protection Society, said.

The Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali is spread over 1,654 acre which the Board claims is Wakf. Before coming to power, the Telangana government had promised that it would withdraw cases in the Supreme Court. However it did not make good on its promises.