Officials’ eye on restaurants; providing takeaway service

Hyderabad: The GHMC officials are keeping eye on the restaurants who resumed their work for social distancing and other guidelines are to be followed by these hoteliers or not.

Since March 24, the country is under lockdown. The lockdown 1.0 which is supposed to be complete on April 14, again extended in phases with some relaxations and guideline.

Now, it enters in phase five (Lockdown 5.0) with many relaxations to the citizens of the country.

Due to this lockdown, many businesses suffers financial crisis. Initially, only buying of essentials was allowed.

On Saturday evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines for Lockdown 5.0.

The guidelines allow hotels, restaurants and other hospitality industries to function. The guidelines also allow shopping malls to open, but most of the restaurants are seen to be shut.

Although the TS government allowed restaurants and hotels to open with only take away services, over 30% owners did not start the service and remained shut.

The owners of the restaurants said that still the customers are afraid of the hygiene and keep themselves away from buying food from outside.

The hoteliers also said that gaining customers’ confidence in this time of corona fear is the issue. Citizens say if the owners of the restaurants and hotels can satisfy the people about the safety measures and hygiene then their business can be boost.

