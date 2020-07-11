Officials raid two private schools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Officials of the School Education Department raided two private schools in Hyderabad after the department received complaints from the parents of the students.

Private schools in Hyderabad reportedly collecting excessive fees

In the complaint, they alleged that school managements are forcing them to pay excessive fees.

Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) Venkata Narasamma and Joint Director G Ramesh have led the raids.

DEO assured that stern action will be taken against school managements if they are found violating GO No. 46.

He also said that they can collect fee only on monthly basis.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

Due to coronavirus pandemic parents of the many students are facing difficulties in paying school fees.

Apart from fees, they are compelled to buy new gadgets as some of the private schools in Hyderabad have started online classes.

Despite these difficulties, some of the school managements are reportedly trying to collect excessive tuition fees and other charges.

After the raids on two private schools, it is likely that the educational managements will adhere to the norms of GO no 46.