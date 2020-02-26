Ola felicitates top-rated city driver-partners

A+ A-

Hyderabad: One of the largest ride-hailing companies, felicitated its top-rated driver-partners across 7 cities for their exemplary service. In an event held in the city, Ola lauded the commitment of its driver-partners and commended their excellent track record. Attending the ceremony with their families, these heroes received a letter of appreciation from Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder, and CEO of Ola, along with utility gifts for them and their families.

‘Heroes of Ola’ is an ongoing program which recognises the efforts of driver-partners who continue to go above and beyond their call of duty. The Company is reaching out to its 200 million+ consumers through various platforms, to enable sharing their experiences with Ola driver-partners, who through big or small gestures, have gone above and beyond to serve customers, or have displayed exemplary character in service of the public.

Ola consolidated customer feedback received through multiple channels to shortlist star performers in Hyderabad. Offering the driver-partners more opportunities to reap the benefits of the program, Ola will reward heroes from across the country, every month.

Godgu Venkatesh, Ulllash Reddy, Alladi Srikanth, and Mohd Ashfaquddin Khan were among those being felicitated in the city. The criteria for them receiving this award ranged from earning five-star reviews and customer feedback, amongst others.

Alladi Srikanth, one of the ‘Heroes of Ola’ from Hyderabad, said, “There have been instances when passengers have left their valuables behind and I have traveled to ensure that their belongings were returned. Of course, my honesty should not be considered as an achievement. I believe that anyone in my position would do the same, but it brings me and my family great pride to be awarded the title of ‘Hero of Ola’ for doing my duty.”

Commenting on the programme, Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales, and Marketing Officer, Ola said, “Ola is focused on providing a platform that is equally convenient for its driver-partners as well as its customers. More often than not, the contributions of driver-partners go unnoticed. We find thousands of instances around us of courage, compassion, and empathy from our service providers. Heroes of Ola is one such platform to bring these inspiring experiences to the forefront.”

Ola’s customers can share their stories with #HeroesofOla on the Company’s social media channels including Instagram and Twitter as well as through their in-app feedback section.

SIASAT NEWS