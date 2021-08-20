Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain gifted Renault Kiger

By PTI|   Published: 20th August 2021 6:22 pm IST
Renault representatives handing over Renault Kiger to Lovlina. (Twitter/@RenaultIndia)

Guwahati: Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday.

A senior official of the firm handed over the keys of Renault KIGER to the pugilist during his brief visit to the city, a statement here said.

“Hailing from a village in Golaghat district in Assam, Lovlina not only ‘punched’ her way into the hearts of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, she also became an inspiration for other athletes. Her journey find resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds,” it added.

