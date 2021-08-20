Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain gifted Renault Kiger

Guwahati: Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday.

A senior official of the firm handed over the keys of Renault KIGER to the pugilist during his brief visit to the city, a statement here said.

We honour @LovlinaBorgohai with a brand new #RENAULTKIGER. India looks up to her achievements and the hard work behind them. pic.twitter.com/NZBfY4w6Tu — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) August 20, 2021

“Hailing from a village in Golaghat district in Assam, Lovlina not only ‘punched’ her way into the hearts of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, she also became an inspiration for other athletes. Her journey find resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds,” it added.