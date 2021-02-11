Oman announces new COVID-19 restrictions; closes borders

Muscat: The government of Oman on Wednesday has extended the closure of its land border has decided to impose more restrictions in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The country’s supreme committee said that kingdom’s land borders will remain closed until further notice.

Omani nationals who are abroad and wish to return via these land borders are given a 10-day grace period to do so, until 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021. These returning citizens also have to be isolated from the health institution at their own expense.

In order to further contain the spread of COVID-19, the committee has said that all the commercial activities in the North A’Sharqiyah Governorate will be allowed to operate only from 7 pm to 6 am starting from Friday evening. All beaches, leisure spaces and parks will be closed from Thursday. It is scheduled to close for two weeks. Also, gatherings in rest houses and farms are not allowed.

From Thursday, there will be strict restrictions on entry to markets, restaurants, cafes and gymnasiums, only 50 per cent of the people will be allowed. Institutional quarantine is mandatory for those arriving in the country by sea and air borders.

The supreme committee said it would take strong legal action against those who violate such laws.