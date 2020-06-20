Oman decides not to hire expats for these jobs

Muscat: As part of the Omanisation plan, Oman decided not to hire expats for the following technical posts.

Laboratory technician Medical profession auxiliary Physiotherapist technician Nursing profession Pharmacy profession Pharmacist assistant/pharmacist X-ray technician Supervisor / health observer.

This decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma’awali, Speaker of the Shura Council. Sheikh Ahmed bin Muhammad Al Nadabi, Secretary-General of the Council and Shura members were present in the meeting.

It may be mentioned that Oman is aiming to provide employment to local people instead of hiring expatriates.

Not only Oman but most of the developed countries of Middle East are exploring possibilities to increase locals in government and private sectors.

This trend can also be seen in US where Donald Trump administration is working on the slogan, “America First”.

However, there are countries such as Canada, New Zealand and others that still welcome expats with skills.