Oman extends expatriate resident card validity; check details

Muscat: The government of Oman has extended the validity of ex-patriates’ resident cards from the current two years to three years, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Lt Gen Hassan Al Shariqi, inspector general of police and customs, issued an order to amend the executive regulations of the civil status law.

Another decision has been made announcing the issuing of an ID card for Omani citizens and a resident card for expatriates which will be mandatory for everyone from age 10 onwards.

The fee for getting a new resident card and renewing an old one is around 5 Omani rials (about Rs. 1,000) a year. 20 Omani rials will have to be paid to replace the damaged or lost card with a new one. Failure to take the resident card will result in a fine of 5 Omani rials per month.

The new amendment also requires that the card be renewed within 30 days of its expiration date.

For Omani citizens, the ID card is valid for a period of five years, while the issuance and renewal fee for the card is 5 Omani Rial.

To get a resident, ID card, the person has to submit

For residence card

The original passport.

A notification from the competent authority.

For ID card

Original birth certificate.

The original ID card of the parents.